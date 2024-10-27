Watch Now
5-year-old seriously injured after being hit by car in St. Pete: SPPD

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD) said that a five-year-old boy was seriously injured after being hit by a car on Sunday. The incident happened at 18th Ave S. and Prescott Ave S.

According to SPPD, the child was taken to Johns Hopkins All Children's.

The driver stopped and cooperated with law enforcement.

18th Ave S. is closed to traffic from 16th Street to 17th Street during the investigation.

