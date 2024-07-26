Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

4 injured by lightning strike in Downtown St. Pete

2 people were transported as trauma alerts.
lightning-strike.png
Ryan French
lightning-strike.png
Posted at
and last updated

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Four people were injured by a lightning strike in Downtown St. Petersburg on Thursday. Two people were transported as trauma alerts.

According to St. Petersburg Fire Rescue, around 5:45 p.m. there were reports of people struck by lightning while under a Banyan tree near the corner of 3rd Street and Beach Drive.

Banyan Tree

When paramedics arrived, they found two people under the tree and began life-saving measures. Two more people then told paramedics that they were also under the tree when the lightning hit.

A woman in her 20s and a minor male were taken to Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital. SPFR said that paramedics were able to get a pulse on the woman, who was in cardiac arrest, as they pulled up to the hospital. The male is in stable condition, SPFR said.

The other two individuals, a minor male and a minor female, were taken to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital. Both are in stable condition. The male suffered burns as a result of the strike.

The Florida Department of Juvenile Justice removed TrueCore from a five-year, $31.5 million contract after a girl died at Lake Academy. Some call for contractors to be removed from other facilities after other incidents.

Girl's death, other issues, spark concerns involving other Florida facilities run by TrueCore

Latest Pinellas County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.