4 injured by lightning strike in Downtown St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Four people were injured by a lightning strike in Downtown St. Petersburg on Thursday. Two people were transported as trauma alerts.

According to St. Petersburg Fire Rescue, around 5:45 p.m. there were reports of people struck by lightning while under a Banyan tree near the corner of 3rd Street and Beach Drive.

When paramedics arrived, they found two people under the tree and began life-saving measures. Two more people then told paramedics that they were also under the tree when the lightning hit.

A woman in her 20s and a minor male were taken to Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital. SPFR said that paramedics were able to get a pulse on the woman, who was in cardiac arrest, as they pulled up to the hospital. The male is in stable condition, SPFR said.

The other two individuals, a minor male and a minor female, were taken to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital. Both are in stable condition. The male suffered burns as a result of the strike.