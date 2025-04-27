39th annual Green Thumb Festival: A Springtime celebration of gardening

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Celebrating gardening this Spring, many came out for the 39th annual Green Thumb Festival in St. Pete.

The festival attracted gardening enthusiasts eager to explore over 120 vendors featuring plants, gardening tools, and other eco-friendly products.

Attendees had the chance to receive free giveaways. The City gave away 600 Pine seedlings and 600 Red Pentas, otherwise known as Egyptian Star Flowers, in various colors.

With the festival marking the official arrival of spring, community members celebrated the joy of gardening and sustainability.