2025 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Pete tickets on sale Friday

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Three-day tickets to the 2025 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg will be available on Friday, December 13 at 10 a.m.

Prices start at $135 for reserved three-day grandstand seats and $75 for three-day general admission.

Junior pricing is available for children ages 12 and under. Pit Passes, Firestone IndyCar Paddock Passes, and Rookie Racers memberships are also available for race fans ages five to 12.

Single-day tickets will go on sale in January.

For more information or to buy tickets, click here.