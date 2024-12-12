Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

2025 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Pete tickets on sale Friday

2025 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg
Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg<br/>
2025 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg
Posted

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Three-day tickets to the 2025 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg will be available on Friday, December 13 at 10 a.m.

Prices start at $135 for reserved three-day grandstand seats and $75 for three-day general admission.

Junior pricing is available for children ages 12 and under. Pit Passes, Firestone IndyCar Paddock Passes, and Rookie Racers memberships are also available for race fans ages five to 12.

Single-day tickets will go on sale in January.

For more information or to buy tickets, click here.

A state report says hundreds of frail elderly nursing home residents were stacked side by side, head to toe in a small church with no working air conditioning or refrigerator during Hurricane Helene.

Florida nursing home patients were 'side by side, head to toe' with no air conditioning, food

Latest Pinellas County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.