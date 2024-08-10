2 teens arrested for armed robbery after stealing gun from Publix security guard

CLEARWATER, Fla — The Clearwater Police Department has arrested two suspects in an armed robbery at a local Publix store.

Police said around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, August 7, two male suspects who were on bicycles outside the store grabbed a gun from the holster of a security guard. The security guard fell to the ground and was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. Police said both of the suspects got away on bicycles.

Police arrested a 16-year-old on Thursday, August 8 and a 14-year-old on Friday, August 9.

Both teens were charged with armed robbery and booked into the Pinellas Juvenile Assessment Center.