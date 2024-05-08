2 suspects arrested after allegedly beating up teen, stealing his bike

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater Police identified and located two suspects who allegedly beat up a teenager and stole his bicycle in Clearwater.

On May 1, just before 7 p.m., police said the teen was on a bike and nearly collided with a gray Nissan SUV in a gas station parking lot near Fort Harrison Avenue and Chestnut Street, according to Clearwater Police (CPD).

The SUV with two men, later identified as Bradley Michael Burroughs, 25, and his stepfather Enrique Louis Sanchez, 45, followed the teen several blocks before running him off the road at Hamlet Avenue and Belleview Boulevard.

Burroughs got out of the SUV, tackled the teen, and started beating him, according to police. Sanchez was driving and followed the teen before the beating.

The victim had minor injuries to his hands and face.

Both Burroughs and Sanchez have been arrested and charged with strong arm robbery. They were booked into Pinellas County Jail on Wednesday.