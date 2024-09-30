2 Pinellas County schools remain closed due to damage from Helene

MADEIRA BEACH, FLA. — All but two Pinellas County schools reopened Monday after Hurricane Helene. Superintendent Kevin Hendrick said Gulf Beaches Elementary and Madeira Beach Fundamental K-8 schools will remain closed until repairs are done.

“Both schools will take months to repair,” he said. “Their electrical systems were swamped with gulf water.”

It’s the same situation for most Bay Area beach communities, which all experienced historic flooding, power outages, and damage. If you drive down Gulf Blvd in Madeira Beach, you will see Bobcats moving sand, piles of debris, down trees and power lines, and damaged cars.

“Just total devastation and damage,” said Madeira Beach resident Kevin Kravetz.

Kravetz has lived on Madeira Beach for more than 20 years. He and his neighbors said this is the first time they’ve seen flooding like this. The shocking part, according to Kravetz, is that the damage is so massive, considering the eye of the storm came nowhere near Madeira Beach.

“It’s kind of scary knowing,” he said. “Shows the power of a hurricane.”

Most of the homeowners in his neighborhood told ABC Action News the bulk of their damage is electrical and water, like Gulf Beaches Elementary and Madeira Beach Fundamental.

School officials have decided to move students at both schools, while crews work to repair the damage. Madeira Beach K-8 will be divided with elementary students going to Walsingham Elementary and middle school students going to Osceola Fundamental High School.

Students at Gulf Beaches will go to Diston Academy in Gulf Port.

According to Hendrick, Walsingham Elementary School will attend a modified double session from 11:40 a.m. to 4:40 p.m. Madeira Beach Middle School students will attend Osceola Fundamental High School from 12:10 to 5:10. They will also be on a modified double session.

“Obviously, these changes are not ideal for anyone," Hendrick said. "However, they will keep their Friends and teachers, and the respective schools together.”

The District has planned two meetings to answer parent’s questions.

The first meeting is for elementary school students. It’s set for Monday at 6:30 p.m . The second meeting is Tuesday for middle school parents. It will start at 6 p.m. Both meetings will be in the auditorium of Osceola fundamental.