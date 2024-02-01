14-year-old injured in hit-and-run while skateboarding in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A 14-year-old boy was injured in a hit-and-run while skateboarding in Pasco County Wednesday evening.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the vehicle was traveling west on Moog Road near Kingsbury Drive when it hit the boy skateboarding with traffic along the north shoulder of the road around 7:30 p.m.

After the crash, FHP said the vehicle, described only as a sedan with turn signals in the side mirrors, fled the scene.

The boy suffered non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Anyone with information should call the Florida Highway Patrol at *FHP or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.