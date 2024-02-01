Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

14-year-old injured in hit-and-run while skateboarding in Pasco County

Police lights
Jaromir Chalabala
Police lights
Posted at 9:52 AM, Feb 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-01 09:52:01-05

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A 14-year-old boy was injured in a hit-and-run while skateboarding in Pasco County Wednesday evening.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the vehicle was traveling west on Moog Road near Kingsbury Drive when it hit the boy skateboarding with traffic along the north shoulder of the road around 7:30 p.m.

After the crash, FHP said the vehicle, described only as a sedan with turn signals in the side mirrors, fled the scene.

The boy suffered non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Anyone with information should call the Florida Highway Patrol at *FHP or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.

Latest Pinellas County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.