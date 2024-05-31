14-year-old brother charged in shooting death of 11-year-old sibling

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 14-year-old who accidentally shot and killed his 11-year-old brother in April is now facing multiple charges, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors charged the older brother of 11-year-old Amir Williams with manslaughter and delinquent in possession of a firearm. He is also facing a felony charge of tampering with an electronic monitoring device stemming from an unrelated incident.

According to St. Petersburg Police, officers were called to a home at the 1400 block of 43rd Street South after a report of a boy with a gunshot wound.

St. Petersburg Police said the child died at the scene.

Police said Williams was home with his 14-year-old brother and 13-year-old sister since there was no school that Friday.

Detectives said the 14-year-old accidentally shot Williams.

"It wasn't an accidental self-inflicted, unfortunately, it goes back to the fact, a teenager should not have had a firearm. He was playing around with a firearm and it discharged," said Assistant Chief Michael Kovacsev with the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Police said the 14-year-old admitted he was playing with the gun and accidentally shot his brother.

"The 14-year-old did advise he found the gun recently, and the family was unaware it was inside the residence. We'll continue to vet that story, look at the history of the firearm," said Kovacsev.

According to police, the gun was reported as stolen on April 24 in St. Petersburg. Detectives are still investigating how the 14-year-old got the gun.