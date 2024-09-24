12-year-old boy hit by car while riding bike in Clearwater: Officials

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A boy was hit by a car while he was riding his bicycle in Pinellas County on Tuesday morning.

Clearwater Police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue responded to the crash at Palmetto Street and Vine Avenue around 8:23 a.m.

Officials said the 12-year-old boy was flown to All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, according to officials.

No other details are available at this time.