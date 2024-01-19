10-year-old drives family car, causes accident on 275 in St. Pete, FHP says

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said a 10-year-old drove a car and crashed into another vehicle on I-275 Thursday evening.

FHP said a Nissan Altima was traveling northbound on I-275 approaching I-375 as a Ford F250 was also traveling northbound in the lane next to them. The driver of the Nissan was a 10-year-old child from St. Petersburg who had taken the vehicle from a family member without permission.

According to FHP, the Nissan overtook and sideswiped the Ford. After the impact, the Nissan rotated and collided with the rail along the outside shoulder, and the Ford came to a complete stop.

The child driving the Nissan suffered minor injuries. The driver of the Ford and his two adult passengers were all uninjured during the incident.