1 injured after 5 car crash on Sunshine Skyway Bridge

One person was injured after a five-car crash on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge Thursday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol said that around 6:45 a.m., a 31-year-old man was driving a tractor-trailer north on the bridge near the 9.5-milepost when traffic slowed abruptly.

The man was unable to slow down, leading him to strike a Kia Sportage and Buick Envision ahead of him. The collision caused the Buick to crash into a Chevy Silverado. The Chevy then hit a Lexus GS350.

FHP said the Chevy's driver, a 25-year-old man, had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital. All other drivers were uninjured.