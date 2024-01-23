1 hospitalized after multi-car crash involving unmarked Clearwater police cruiser

CLEARWATER, Fla. — One person was taken to the hospital as a trauma alert after a multi-car crash in Clearwater Monday night.

Officials said a car was traveling west on Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard around 10:17 p.m. when it rear-ended another car near the intersection of Sky Harbor Drive. The first car then entered the eastbound lanes, striking an unmarked car driven by a Clearwater Police officer.

The injured person was taken to Bayfront, but officials said their injuries are non-life-threatening. The officer went to Mease Countryside as a precaution.

Officials added that a DUI investigation is still being conducted involving the driver who caused the crash.