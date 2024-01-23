Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

1 hospitalized after multi-car crash involving unmarked Clearwater police cruiser

Police lights
Jaromir Chalabala
Police lights
Posted at 9:40 AM, Jan 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-23 09:40:30-05

CLEARWATER, Fla. — One person was taken to the hospital as a trauma alert after a multi-car crash in Clearwater Monday night.

Officials said a car was traveling west on Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard around 10:17 p.m. when it rear-ended another car near the intersection of Sky Harbor Drive. The first car then entered the eastbound lanes, striking an unmarked car driven by a Clearwater Police officer.

The injured person was taken to Bayfront, but officials said their injuries are non-life-threatening. The officer went to Mease Countryside as a precaution.

Officials added that a DUI investigation is still being conducted involving the driver who caused the crash.

Latest Pinellas County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.