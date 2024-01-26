2 injured, U.S. 19 Northbound lanes closed after crash in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Two people are injured, and northbound lanes of U.S. 19 were closed early Friday afternoon after a crash, Clearwater Police said.

The crash happened on U.S. 19 North in the area of Seville Blvd.

Police originally said one driver died at the scene but later issued a correction that the driver is in critical condition. The other motorist involved was taken to a nearby hospital with what was described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Clearwater Police said drivers should expect delays as the northbound lanes are expected to be closed for an "extended time" as they investigate the crash.