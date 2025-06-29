Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
New Port Richey woman in wheelchair hit, killed trying to cross U.S. 19

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A New Port Richey woman in a wheelchair was hit and killed by a vehicle in the early hours of June 28 when she tried to cross U.S. Highway 19, authorities said.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, a Mercedes sedan, driven by a 46-year-old Tampa man, was traveling northbound on U.S.-19 at about 12:57 a.m. 

At the intersection of Trouble Creek Road, the victim, a 60-year-old New Port Richey woman, attempted to cross the highway in the wheelchair despite having a red pedestrian traffic signal, the report stated.

The Mercedes, which had a green traffic light, entered the intersection and hit the woman, FHP officials said. 

She was taken to an area hospital where she died

