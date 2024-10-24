Woman dies after falling out of truck, getting hit by car: FHP

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A woman is dead after she fell out of a truck and was hit by another car in Pasco County early Thursday morning.
The Florida Highway Patrol said a 34-year-old man was driving a Ford F-150 west on Ridge Road around 12:52 a.m. before turning left at the Lemon Road intersection.
As the truck was turning, a 38-year-old passenger fell out and into the path of a Kia K5, which struck her.
FHP said the woman died at the scene of the crash. The truck's driver and the 21-year-old man driving the Kia were uninjured.
