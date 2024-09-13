Wesley Chapel shooting sparks investigation

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Pasco County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened in the Low Country Pl. area of Wesley Chapel around 6:15 p.m. Thursday evening.

PCSO said that a preliminary investigation revealed an argument between two men who knew each other escalated and the men exchanged gunfire.

One of the men was shot and taken to a local hospital.

The suspect left in a car before deputies arrived on scene.

PCSO said this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing and no other information was immediately available.