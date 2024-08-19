WATCH: FHP pursue and arrest reckless driver in Pasco County

- On Monday, Aug. 19, around 7:13 a.m. FHP troopers pursued a Chrysler van driving recklessly southbound on US-19 in Pasco County.
- FHP said the suspect vehicle sideswiped multiple vehicles at a few different locations. The vehicle kept driving recklessly, including driving southbound in northbound lanes.
- Soon after, officials received reports that the suspect driver had crashed and run off. FHP caught the suspect and arrested him near US 19 and River Watch Blvd, with the help of the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.
- The suspect was taken to Pasco County Jail. Only two people were minorly injured during the incident.
