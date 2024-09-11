Voice of the Voter: Pasco County

As the 2024 Election nears, ABC Action News is highlighting the Voice of the Voter in communities across Tampa Bay.
On Sept. 11, we focused on Pasco County, where reporter Erik Waxler caught up with voters in the area to hear about the issues driving them to the polls.
Deiah talked to Hope Kennedy, CEO of the North Tampa Bay Chamber, about Pasco's growth.
Deiah spoke to two voters, one from Hillsborough and one from Pasco, about the issues most important to them.
Deiah talked to Rocky Milburn of the Sierra Club about the importance of environmental protection.
Deiah talked to Diane York from Pasco Kids First about how to offer support and assistance to children and families in Pasco County.
Anchor Deiah Riley set up at The Breakfast Nook in Lutz, where she looked at key races in Pasco County.
Reporter Mary O'Connell spoke to voters in Wesley Chapel about the cost of living and other issues.
Deiah looked at senate races taking place in Pasco this November.
ABC Action News spoke with residents in Pinellas County about what's most important to them in the upcoming election