VIDEO: Pasco deputies look for man caught on camera stealing baby alligator

PORT RICHEY, Fla — The Pasco Sheriff's Office (PSO) is searching for a suspect caught on video stealing a baby alligator in Port Richey.
PSO said the gator was stolen around 3:50 a.m. on May 19 from the 10500 block of US 19.
Video shows the suspect use a pole to catch the baby alligator, wrap it in a white cloth and leave on a blue bicycle.
PCSO said the suspect is described as a man in his 20s or 30s with a beard or mustache. He was last seen wearing a black hat, blue and white plaid long-sleeve shirt, black undershirt, black shorts, and black shoes.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Pasco Sheriff's crime tip line at 1-800-706-2400 and refer to case 25016786 or you can submit a tip online at this link
State and local officials say Maximo Sanchez violated environmental regulations for years, operating two unpermitted dumps despite warnings from state and local officials to clean it up.
Neighbor says Florida man who operates unpermitted dumps 'doesn't play by the rules'