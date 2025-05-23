VIDEO: Pasco deputies look for man caught on camera stealing baby alligator

PORT RICHEY, Fla — The Pasco Sheriff's Office (PSO) is searching for a suspect caught on video stealing a baby alligator in Port Richey.

PSO said the gator was stolen around 3:50 a.m. on May 19 from the 10500 block of US 19.

Video shows the suspect use a pole to catch the baby alligator, wrap it in a white cloth and leave on a blue bicycle.

PCSO said the suspect is described as a man in his 20s or 30s with a beard or mustache. He was last seen wearing a black hat, blue and white plaid long-sleeve shirt, black undershirt, black shorts, and black shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Pasco Sheriff's crime tip line at 1-800-706-2400 and refer to case 25016786 or you can submit a tip online at this link