Small Pasco County church helping people struggling with temporary housing

SHADY HILLS, Fla. — Jared Veals lives in a camper. It is not ideal but it is home.

“My friend Jennifer painted up that nice little sign right there. It’s good thing. A little bit of art,” Veals said.

Veals, a National Guard veteran, has battled addiction and the difficulties that come with it. He has not found a steady job, which has made affordable housing difficult to secure.

The camper is all he has now. Parking it somewhere presents another challenge.

“The heat is a big issue. If you don’t have electricity you don’t have air conditioning and to stay in a box like that with no air conditioning you’d be better off underneath a tree,” Veals said.

After Jared couldn’t pay to stay parked at a campground, he received help from One Community Now in New Port Richey and Shady Hills Mission Chapel. His camper is temporarily parked on the church property, and he is working in the food pantry.

Pastor Jen Kerouac of Shady Hills Mission Chapel says Pasco County government is donating two fifth wheels for use on the property. She says they will house people temporarily, but only those with a plan that includes working and moving toward permanent housing.

“A temporary space for them to put a life plan together that they than will be accountable to that plan. We are hopeful we will be able to positively impact many lives through that,” Kerouac said.

Things are already starting to look up for Veals. Just before I left, he received a text with a job offer. The next step is finding a permanent home.

“I would like an actual roof. Don’t get me wrong it’s not a cardboard box but it’s got some leaks. It would be nice to have a good roof over my head not to sound spoiled, but you know,” Veals said.