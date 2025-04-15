Watch Now
Train hits and kills unknown pedestrian near Dade City

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — One person died after they were hit by a train near Dade City on Tuesday.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said deputies are investigating the crash, which occurred in the Jordan Road area.

The victim's identity is currently unknown.

There is no additional information available at this time, but deputies said there is no known public safety threat.


