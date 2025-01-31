Tampa Bay figure skating community remembers victims of DC plane crash

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — As the investigation continues into what led to the devastating plane crash in DC, the world is mourning the people who died, including several from the figure skating community.

“I would never guess for million of the years that my friends and their skaters will end up this way,” said Serguei Kouznetsov.

It's an unthinkable tragedy for Kouznetsov, who knew four people on the plane that crashed in DC, including coaches Vadim Naumov and Evgenia Shishkova.

"They were 1994 World Champions in pairs skating,” said Kouznetsov. "Beautiful people. Strong, driven, full of life. Just professionals."

Kouznetsov is a figure skating and hockey coach at AdventHealth Center Ice in Wesley Chapel.

He had been friends with the pair for about 40 years.

"I came here by myself, so my friends, such the four I lost, they are my family,” said Kouznetsov. “Before I got married and have kids of my own, before that moment, the friends were my only family I've had."

US Figure Skating confirmed several members of the skating community were on board the flight, returning home from the National Development Camp held in conjunction with the US Figure Skating Championships in Wichita, Kansas.

For 15-year-old figure skater Caleigh Yick, the news hit hard. She also knew some of the people who passed away.

"In skating, it's a very small community, so you know someone, who knows someone, who knows someone, and everyone is just like one big family,” said Yick.

The incredibly close community is now finding ways to remember and honor its own.

"I guess just for all figure skaters, just to do their best and just keep skating and chasing their dreams for these children and then these figure skaters who lost their lives,” said Yick.