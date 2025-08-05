Over 200 slot machines seized in Port Richey illegal gambling arcades: Officials

PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Law Enforcement seized nearly $200,000 and confiscated over 200 illegal slot machines in Port Richey.
The Florida Gaming Control Commission (FGCC), in partnership with the Port Richey Police Department and New Port Richey Police Department, executed search warrants at five illegal gambling establishments.
Officials said law enforcement agents confiscated 249 illegal slot machines and seized $194,262 in possible gambling proceeds.
Port Richey Police said they found illegal gambling at the following locations:
- Oz Place 6624 Ridge Road, Port Richey
- 54 illegal slot machines confiscated
- $28,394 in cash seized
- 3 Notices to Appear issued
- Oz Place 6630 Ridge Road, Port Richey
- Business was closed prior to warrant execution
- 5 slot machines recovered
- FL Skill Arcade 6400 Ridge Road, Port Richey
- 52 illegal slot machines confiscated
- $41,230 in cash seized
- 1 Notice to Appear issued
- Ridge Road Place Arcade 6638 Ridge Road, Port Richey
- 56 illegal slot machines confiscated
- $35,467 in cash seized
- 2 Notices to Appear issued
- 777 Arcade 8633 U.S. Highway 19, Port Richey
- 82 illegal slot machines confiscated
- $86,171 in cash seized
- 2 Notices to Appear issued
Florida law strictly regulates gambling, with slot machine gaming authorized only at licensed facilities. Officials said you can report unauthorized gambling here.
Corporation for Public Broadcasting shutdown will impact Tampa's PBS and NPR stations
From Mr. Rogers to Sesame Street. From Downton Abbey to the documentaries of filmmaker Ken Burns. They’re shows so many Americans love and grew up on, and they were broadcast on local PBS stations thanks to funding from the Corporation of Public Broadcasting.