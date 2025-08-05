Over 200 slot machines seized in Port Richey illegal gambling arcades: Officials

PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Law Enforcement seized nearly $200,000 and confiscated over 200 illegal slot machines in Port Richey.

The Florida Gaming Control Commission (FGCC), in partnership with the Port Richey Police Department and New Port Richey Police Department, executed search warrants at five illegal gambling establishments.

Officials said law enforcement agents confiscated 249 illegal slot machines and seized $194,262 in possible gambling proceeds.

Port Richey Police said they found illegal gambling at the following locations:



Oz Place 6624 Ridge Road, Port Richey

54 illegal slot machines confiscated $28,394 in cash seized 3 Notices to Appear issued

Oz Place 6630 Ridge Road, Port Richey

Business was closed prior to warrant execution 5 slot machines recovered

FL Skill Arcade 6400 Ridge Road, Port Richey

52 illegal slot machines confiscated $41,230 in cash seized 1 Notice to Appear issued

Ridge Road Place Arcade 6638 Ridge Road, Port Richey

56 illegal slot machines confiscated $35,467 in cash seized 2 Notices to Appear issued

777 Arcade 8633 U.S. Highway 19, Port Richey

82 illegal slot machines confiscated $86,171 in cash seized 2 Notices to Appear issued



Florida law strictly regulates gambling, with slot machine gaming authorized only at licensed facilities. Officials said you can report unauthorized gambling here.