Pasco County Sheriff's Office searches for 2 missing and endangered juveniles

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is asking for help locating two missing and endangered juveniles, William Drake and Alexander Thompson, who were last seen on Aug. 4 in Wesley Chapel.
Deputies said Drake is 15 years old, 5’6”, around 130 lbs, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray beanie, red jacket, red shorts, and gray shoes.
Thompson is 16 years old, 5’9”, around 170 lbs, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black ripped pants, and black shoes.
Both boys were last seen around 5:38 p.m. in the Lawrence Ave. area.
Anyone with information is asked to call PCSO’s non-emergency line at 727-847-8102, option 7.
You can also report tips online here.
