'Suspicious incident' closes southbound lanes of I-75 near Pasco County: FHP

FL511
FHP and Pasco County Sheriff closed I-75 on 1/25.
Posted at 9:52 AM, Jan 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-25 10:18:26-05

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A "suspicious incident" closed the southbound lanes of I-75 Thursday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol said around 8:40 a.m., troopers closed the section near State Road 52 in Pasco County in both directions, but the northbound lanes reopened almost an hour later. The southbound lanes are still closed.

Southbound traffic will be diverted at Exit 293. FHP added that traffic will be prevented from entering I-75 at State Road 52.

Drivers should seek alternate routes until further notice.

There is no additional information on what caused the road closure at this time.

