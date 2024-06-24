Suspect who claimed bodies of family of 4 were burned in fire pit charged with murder

HUDSON, Fla. — A Pasco County homicide suspect was charged with murder on Friday after a family of four went missing on June 13.

Prosecutors have charged Rory Atwood, 25, with four counts of first-degree murder. Court documents released on June 17 revealed that Atwood told deputies he threw the bodies of Rain Mancini, 26, Phillip Zilliot II, 25, and their children, Karma Zilliot, 6, and Phillip Zilliot II, 5, into a fire pit on his property in Hudson.

According to an affidavit, deputies arrived on the scene and spoke to Atwood after receiving a call for a welfare check on June 13. A quick search did not reveal anything suspicious.

The affidavit stated Atwood called a friend and requested help burning trash. The friend noticed a puddle of blood and could see adult and child bodies over the video phone call, according to court records. Detectives returned to the home on Nottingham Trail in Hudson on June 14.

A Pasco County Sheriff's Office Cadaver dog removed items from a burn pit that appeared to be small skeletal remains, according to court documents.

Records stated Atwood evicted the family on June 1 for failure to pay rent. Records said days later, there was an altercation involving a firearm and a knife.

Court records indicate Rain and Phillip suffered gunshot wounds. Records do not indicate how the children died.

Atwood first denied killing the family or burning their bodies. He eventually admitted the bodies of all four family members were located in the fire pit on his property.

Atwood remains in the Pasco County Jail.