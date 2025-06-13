2 dead after fire breaks out in Pasco County home

HUDSON, Fla. — Two people are dead after a fire broke out at a single-wide mobile home in Pasco County early Friday morning.

Pasco County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the fire at Florestate Drive in Hudson around 2:45 a.m. and quickly extinguished it.

Officials said two victims, both adults, were found inside the home during a search and pronounced dead at the scene.

The Pasco Sheriff’s Office is now handling the investigation.