Four people reported missing in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for four missing/endangered people.

They are Rain Mancini, Phillip Zilliot II, Karma Zilliot and Phillip Zilliot III.

According to a Sheriff’s Office press release, all four were last seen on Wednesday at about 12:30 a.m. in the Nottingham Trail area of Hudson. It was not known what they were last seen wearing.

* Rain Mancini, 26, is 5-feet, 7-inches tall, about around 240 pounds, with auburn hair and brown eyes.

* Phillip Zilliot II, 25, is 5-feet-10 inches tall, around 238 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

* Karma Zilliot, 6, is 3-feet, 6-inches tall, about 65 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

* Phillip Zilliot III, 5, is 4-feet-tall, about 65 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

The Sheriff’s Office did not state the relationship of the individuals in the press release.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7, or report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.



