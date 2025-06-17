Tampa Bay Restaurant Week is back. Here's every local spot participating

TAMPA, Fla. — Creative Loafing's Tampa Bay Restaurant Week is back for its nineteenth year.
The annual event offers a great way to try out a new restaurant without worrying about the bill at the end of the night.
Dozens of restaurants across the Tampa Bay region will offer affordable multiple-course prix fixe meals for 10 days. Many are also offering exclusive drink pricing. You can view the menus online at TampaBayRestaurantWeek.com.
To take advantage of the savings, all you need to do is visit any of the participating restaurants between Thursday, June 12, and Sunday, June 22, and ask for the special Tampa Bay Restaurant Week menu.
This year a portion of the proceeds are being donated to Feeding Tampa Bay.
The following restaurant locations are participating in Tampa Bay Restaurant Week 2025:
- 3 Corners Pizza
- American Social Bar & Kitchen
- Ava
- Azura Coastal Kitchen
- Babushka's
- Beacon
- Besito Mexican Restaurant
- Birch & Vine
- Bulla
- Chateau Cellars
- Cheeky's Famous Fish & Raw Bar
- Corazon
- Del Frisco's Grille
- Driftlight Steakhouse
- Elevage
- Farm to Taco
- Flames Indian Cuisine
- Flor Fina
- Foodys
- Gigglewaters
- Good Intentions
- Grace
- Grillsmith
- Hew
- Hi-Fi Rooftop Bar
- Highland House
- Jack Pallino's
- Jimmy's Tacos
- Kona Grill
- Latitude 28
- Lolita's Wine Market
- Luna Lux
- Mad Fish
- Madison Avenue Pizza
- Melting Pot
- Mystic Fish
- Ocean Hai
- Ocean Seven
- Parkshore Grill
- Pipo's Cafe
- Rome & Fig
- Salt Rock Grill
- Six
- Southern BBQ
- Sparrow
- St. Petersburg Distillery
- Sunda
- Taverna Costale
- Teak
- The Brinehouse
- The Dan
- The Dunedin Smokehouse
- The Helm
- The Living Room
- The Pearl
- Wagamama
- Willa's
Creative Loafing is also sponsoring a "check-in to win" contest for Restaurant Week. All you have to do is download the Restaurant Week app from the App Store or Google Play Store, then check in at the restaurants you visit.
Users who accumulate the most points at the end of Restaurant Week can win gift cards from select restaurants and $500 in Creative Loafing deals. Full details on the contest are available at TampaBayRestaurantWeek.com.