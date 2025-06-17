Tampa Bay Restaurant Week is back. Here's every local spot participating

TAMPA, Fla. — Creative Loafing's Tampa Bay Restaurant Week is back for its nineteenth year.

The annual event offers a great way to try out a new restaurant without worrying about the bill at the end of the night.

Dozens of restaurants across the Tampa Bay region will offer affordable multiple-course prix fixe meals for 10 days. Many are also offering exclusive drink pricing. You can view the menus online at TampaBayRestaurantWeek.com.

To take advantage of the savings, all you need to do is visit any of the participating restaurants between Thursday, June 12, and Sunday, June 22, and ask for the special Tampa Bay Restaurant Week menu.

This year a portion of the proceeds are being donated to Feeding Tampa Bay.

The following restaurant locations are participating in Tampa Bay Restaurant Week 2025:



3 Corners Pizza

American Social Bar & Kitchen

Ava

Azura Coastal Kitchen

Babushka's

Beacon

Besito Mexican Restaurant

Birch & Vine

Bulla

Chateau Cellars

Cheeky's Famous Fish & Raw Bar

Corazon

Del Frisco's Grille

Driftlight Steakhouse

Elevage

Farm to Taco

Flames Indian Cuisine

Flor Fina

Foodys

Gigglewaters

Good Intentions

Grace

Grillsmith

Hew

Hi-Fi Rooftop Bar

Highland House

Jack Pallino's

Jimmy's Tacos

Kona Grill

Latitude 28

Lolita's Wine Market

Luna Lux

Mad Fish

Madison Avenue Pizza

Melting Pot

Mystic Fish

Ocean Hai

Ocean Seven

Parkshore Grill

Pipo's Cafe

Rome & Fig

Salt Rock Grill

Six

Southern BBQ

Sparrow

St. Petersburg Distillery

Sunda

Taverna Costale

Teak

The Brinehouse

The Dan

The Dunedin Smokehouse

The Helm

The Living Room

The Pearl

Wagamama

Willa's

Creative Loafing is also sponsoring a "check-in to win" contest for Restaurant Week. All you have to do is download the Restaurant Week app from the App Store or Google Play Store, then check in at the restaurants you visit.

Users who accumulate the most points at the end of Restaurant Week can win gift cards from select restaurants and $500 in Creative Loafing deals. Full details on the contest are available at TampaBayRestaurantWeek.com.