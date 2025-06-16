Driver dead after crashing into utility pole in Pasco County

PASCO CO., Fla. — A woman is dead after she crashed into a utility pole while driving in Pasco County on Sunday night.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 62-year-old woman was driving a Nissan Murano east on Denton Avenue just before 8 p.m. when she lost control of the SUV.

The SUV then left the road and crashed into the utility pole.

According to FHP, the woman was taken to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries.