Suspect sought in fatal Port Richey stabbing: PCSO

PORT RICHEY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect accused of fatally stabbing a man in Port Richey on Saturday.

Deputies are investigating the incident that occurred in the State Road 52 and US Highway 19 area of Port Richey at around 10:40 a.m.

Preliminary information showed that an unknown adult man stabbed the male victim.

The victim was taken for medical attention but was later pronounced dead.

The suspect fled on foot before deputies arrived. Deputies continue to look for the suspect.

The incident appears to be an isolated incident, Sheriff’s Office officials said.

The investigation remains ongoing, and no additional information was available.