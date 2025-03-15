Suspect sought in fatal Holiday shooting: PCSO

HOLIDAY, Fla. — Pasco County deputies are searching for a suspect who fatally shot a man in Holiday.
The shooting occurred in the Roxbury Drive area of Holiday, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO).
After the adult male was shot, he was taken for medical attention but was later pronounced dead.
The suspect fled the area before deputies arrived, PCSO officials said.
Deputies are currently looking for the suspect.
No other information was made available as the investigation continues.
