Suspect barricaded himself in home after shooting, PCSO says

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Pasco County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a shooting in Wesley Chapel that happened around 7:30 p.m. on Friday (May 10).

Deputies say the incident happened in the Marquette Avenue area when a man apparently shot a woman inside a home after an altercation.

PCSO says deputies found the woman and got her to medical care. There is no word on the woman's condition.

The suspect has allegedly barricaded himself inside the home.

Deputies say this appears to be an isolated event with no immediate danger to the public.

This is an ongoing investigation.