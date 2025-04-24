Fire crews battle 40-acre wildfire in Key Vista Park in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fl;a — Fire crews are working a brush fire in Key Vista Park in Pasco County
According to the Florida Forest Service - Withlacoochee, they are battling a wildfire off of Baillies Bluff Key Road in Key Vista Park.
As of 3 p.m. on April 24, the Forestry website reported that the fire has grown to 40 acres.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with ABC Action News on all platforms for the latest information as it becomes available.
