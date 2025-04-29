Watch Now
Pasco County deputies searching for missing kayaker

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said they are searching for a man who went missing near Anclote Park after going kayaking on April 28.

PCSO said Stephan Bungartz, 36, was last seen around 4 p.m. on April 28 in the Gulfview Drive area of New Port Richey. USCG Southeast posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Bungartz was seen launching a blue/teal kayak from the clubhouse just north of Anclote Park.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Bungartz, please call PCSO at 727-847-8102 or Sector St. Petersburg at 866-881-1392.


