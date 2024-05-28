Surviving a stroke: victim and his wife tell their story about recognizing the signs and acting fast

PASCO COUNTY — One local couple is telling their story, hoping people will understand the importance of recognizing the signs of a stroke and acting fast.

William and Deborah Burnett’s love story started on a train.

“I actually saw him first," she said.

But last week their lives were almost derailed when William's right side went numb and he fell to his knees.

Thankfully his wife was home.

“I probably wasn’t clear. But I said help me, help me, help," he said.

Deborah says she even surprised herself with how she was able to stay calm and call 911.

“I rose to the challenge kinda like a mother would do. I didn’t think I could do that, but I did," Deborah said.

William says he doesn’t remember much after that as he was taken to AdventHealth Wesley Chapel.

As it turns out, he had a blood clot in his brain causing a stroke.

Almost 800,000 people a year suffer strokes in the US. Thousands of them die or are left disabled.

Dr. Gabriel Pantol says medication to dissolve William's blood clot worked.

“The fact that he came completely paralyzed on the right side unable to swallow, unable to breathe, and then two days later he left the hospital walking... He’s nothing short of a miracle," said Pantol.

May is National Stroke Awareness Month.

Doctors say the key is to call 911 if you experience any of the symptoms in the BE FAST acronym.

WFTS

“I don’t know exactly everything they gave me. But I know it worked," said William.

“He’s doing good. It’s a miracle. It’s a blessing. I’m just thankful," said Deborah.

“I never used to really tell my family whenever something was wrong. I tried to keep it to myself because I didn’t want to make them sacred. But now I know it’s very important to tell. Because if you tell you can save your life," said William.

