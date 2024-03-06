Star player's mom battles cancer as River Ridge girls make first Final Four appearance

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Outside Pasco County, many might know much about River Ridge High School.

“Every time we go somewhere, people are like, wait, where are you from," said head coach Joeyn Dearsman.

The Royal Knights are “just a team from New Port Richey,” as it says on their t-shirts.

However, the girls' basketball team is the first from West Pasco County to make the state final four.

“It’s my senior season, so it’s nice to end this way," said point guard JP Ferguson.

Ferguson is one reason the team got this far.

But during this dream season, her family has lived through a nightmare.

JP’s mom, Amy, is fighting cancer.

“Once we had our cry and the first news came out, all the team came together and really rallied around her, and so they just used that as a motivation to win," said Amy.

Amy was first diagnosed with breast cancer three years ago. Since then, she had multiple treatments and entered remission.

But the cancer came back and has spread.

“Whenever you get the news your cancer is back, and it’s in every organ of your body, it’s a lot to take in, and it’s a lot for an 18-year-old," said Amy.

Amy said the team and school have been there to support her with everything from gift cards for meals to rides to the doctor.

And through everything, Amy hasn’t missed one of JP’s games, even the same day she had surgery.

“I think I was still on drugs at that point, but it’s ok because you can’t get those moments back," said Amy.

“The team has helped me a lot. Been able to comfort me, keep me distracted. Being able to hang out with them," said JP, who will play college basketball at Penn State Harrisburg.

“We are super close as a team, and I feel like everyone is always coming together. We are always doing things—getting dinner—always sticking together and trying to lift each other up," said senior Analis Hernadez.

As the team headed to the state finals Wednesday, Amy was there at the bus handing out snack bags with her husband Rodney.

She said she’s feeling great and back at work. But the treatment continues.

And so does the support for the Ferguson family.