Agency officials say prescribed burn that shut down Pasco schools was 'critical'

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Smoke from a prescribed burn in Pasco County caused a school to close its doors on Wednesday morning, but agency officials said the burn was critical to prevent uncontrollable wildfires.

School officials said River Ridge High School and Middle School in New Port Richey are monitoring the burn. In a post to Facebook, the school said students who have been picked up by bus will be taken back to their bus stop.

A later statement from the Southwest Florida Water Management District said the agency conducted the 107-acre burn at Starkey Wilderness Preserve yesterday after the Florida Forest Service authorized it based on predicted weather conditions.

The prescribed fire burned down a large amount of dead trees from the 2017 wildfire as well as hurricane debris, which is causing the clean up to take longer than usual. Officials said all available burn staff are at the property today to mop up any smoldering debris.

"We apologize for the unexpected conditions that caused smoke and area school closures," the statement read.

While the campus is closed today, school officials said they hope to resume normal activities tomorrow.

Agency officials added that prescribed fires are critical to help protect the community from the spread of uncontrolled wildfires like the recent ones in California.