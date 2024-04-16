Shooting at Florida McDonald's leaves 1 person hospitalized, police say

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — One person was hospitalized after a shooting at a Pasco County McDonald's Tuesday morning.

The Zephyrhills Police Department said officers responded to the fast food chain on Gall Boulevard around 10:55 a.m. after receiving reports of a physical altercation involving two men.

The altercation and subsequent shooting left one person with non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was taken to AdventHealth Zephyrhills Hospital.

Police said an early investigation suggests this was an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public. The investigation is still ongoing.

Out of an abundance of caution, Zephyrhills High School, R.B. Stewart Middle School, Woodland Elementary School and West Zephyrhills Elementary School were temporarily placed on a controlled campus status but resumed normal activities later.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact Zephyrhills Police at 813-780-0050 option 1.