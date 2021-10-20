Search for Brian Laundrie: Medical examiner called to preserve, officials say

NORTH PORT, Fla. — The medical examiner's office in Sarasota has been called to the preserve where the search for Brian Laundrie is taking place, the office confirmed to ABC Action News.

The news comes as the Laundrie family attorney confirmed that items belonging to Laundrie were found on Tuesday morning at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park near a trail that he frequented.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office confirmed to ABC News that a human remains detection team was requested by North Port Police Wednesday to go to the Myakkahatchee Creek park to assist with the search. The sheriff's office said the team consists of one dog, a handler, and two spotters.

The lawyer Steven Bertolino released the following statement:

"Chris and Roberta Laundrie went to the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park this morning to search for Brian. The FBI and NPPD were informed last night of Brian’s parents’ intentions and they met Chris and Roberta there this morning. After a brief search off a trail that Brian frequented some articles belonging to Brian were found. As of now law enforcement is conducting a more thorough investigation of that area."

The search for Laundrie has been ongoing for more than a month. A federal arrest warrant was issued for Laundrie by U.S. District Court of Wyoming in September following the death of his fiance Gabby Petito.

The warrant was for violation of the federal statute "use of unauthorized access devices."

Laundrie and Petito were on a cross-country trip over the summer when he returned to his parent's North Port home, where they both lived, without her. Petito was reported missing on September 11 and her body was found in Wyoming's Bridger-Teton on Sunday, September 19. The body was confirmed to be that of Petito on September 21.

The Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue announced on October 11 that her cause of death was manual strangulation/throttling and ruled the manner of death a homicide.

Bertolino said he had no comment when asked about the medical examiner's office being called to the park.

