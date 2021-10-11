Teton County coroner to hold press conference regarding Gabby Petito's autopsy

The Teton County coroner is expected to hold a press conference on Tuesday regarding the ruling on the autopsy of Gabby Petito.
Teton County coroner Dr. Brent Blue will host the press conference on Tuesday, Oct. 12 at 2:30 p.m. ET.
Dr. Blue is also expected to answer any questions following his comments.
