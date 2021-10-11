Watch
Teton County coroner to hold press conference regarding Gabby Petito's autopsy

Courtesy of North Port Police Department via AP
This undated photo provided by the North Port, Fla., Police Department shows Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito. Petito, 22, vanished while on a cross-country trip in a converted camper van with her boyfriend. Investigators say she last contacted her family in late August 2021 when the couple was visiting Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park. Much of their trip was documented on social media accounts that abruptly ceased. (Courtesy of North Port Police Department via AP)<br/>
Gabby Petito
The Teton County coroner is expected to hold a press conference on Tuesday regarding the ruling on the autopsy of Gabby Petito.

Teton County coroner Dr. Brent Blue will host the press conference on Tuesday, Oct. 12 at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Dr. Blue is also expected to answer any questions following his comments.

Taking Action Against Domestic Violence Resources and Information