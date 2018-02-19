School grieves loss of 8th grader killed in shooting

PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Students at Chasco Middle School were already rattled last Wednesday, by the mass shooting in Parkland. Then later that same day, one of their own became a victim too.

“Quite frankly. It’s horrible. It’s rough. It’s every parent’s, every principal’s worst nightmare,” said Principal Brandon Bracciale.

Someone shot into a car on Ridge Crest Drive as 14-year-old Christian Robinson was riding in the backseat.

He was hit in the head, and died from his injuries Saturday night.

Investigators say they still aren’t sure what led up to the shooting.

Monday, some classmates wore his favorite color red, to remember the 8th grader. The whole school will do it Wednesday.

“The kids are really struggling with it. Thinking why, How could this happen? It’s a big eye opener for the dangers that are out there,” said 8th grade counselor Bridget Gallagher.

Family and friends are now hoping the person who shot Christian will be caught soon.

The Pasco Sheriff’s Office released a sketch of who they think did it and surveillance video of the Mazda with no hubcaps they say the suspect was driving.

Meanwhile, staff at Chasco Middle says Christian was a funny kid with a big heart.

“I know he had such high hopes for himself. I know we all struggle in different areas. But he wanted better for himself,” said Gallagher.

His teachers and councilors are grieving, but at the same time they are here to support his friends.

“I can’t make any sense out of it for them. There isn’t any sense. All I can do is please be as safe as they can. Be aware of what’s going on around them,” said Angela Presto, who is on the student support team.

A family member tells us Christian was an organ donor. And in his death, he was able to help a 2-year-old girl live on.