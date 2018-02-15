Deputies search for Port Richey drive-by shooter

PORT RICHEY, Fla. -- Detectives are searching for the gunman who shot a person on Wednesday afternoon.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office says at approximately 5:55 p.m., an unknown suspect drove up and fired multiple rounds into the victim's vehicle at 6353 Ridge Crest Drive in Port Richey.

The victim was struck at least once and transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The suspect is described as a white male, wearing a blue hat and dark clothing, with a pierced eyebrow and no facial hair.

Deputies say the suspect's vehicle was last seen going east on Ridge Crest Drive. It may be an older model black Mazda 4DR with no hubcaps and black rims.

If you have any information on where the suspect vehicle may be found or who the gunman could be, you are asked to call the Pasco County Sheriff's Office Crime Tips Line at (800) 706-2488.