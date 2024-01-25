School district limits tickets to family only at Pasco County basketball game

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — For the first time, Pasco County school officials are deciding to limit tickets at a rival high school basketball game.

Wiregrass Ranch High School and Wesley Chapel High School will face off on Friday, Feb. 2nd. However, tickets will be limited to players' families only.

ABC Action News has heard from students who are upset over the decision, but school officials said they were trying to head off any potential issues. There have been fights between opposing sides in years past.

In a statement, the district said:

"The safety of our school community is our top priority at Pasco County Schools. The decision to restrict tickets for the upcoming rivalry game to players' families is a proactive step to ensure a safe and secure environment, especially considering past incidents of concern. This is about more than just a game; it's about maintaining a safe space for our students and their families, and promoting a culture of respect and sportsmanship in our schools."