Sarasota police officer shoots at dog, prompting investigation

SARASOTA, Fla. — An officer is being investigated after he shot at a dog while responding to a call in Sarasota on Tuesday morning.

The Sarasota Police Department said that while at a home on North Links Avenue, an "aggressive" pit bull approached the officer, leading him to shoot at the animal to "ensure safety."

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement was notified and will conduct an independent investigation into the incident.

Officials did not provide any details on the dog's condition.