Sarasota police officer shoots at dog, prompting investigation

SARASOTA, Fla. — An officer is being investigated after he shot at a dog while responding to a call in Sarasota on Tuesday morning.
The Sarasota Police Department said that while at a home on North Links Avenue, an "aggressive" pit bull approached the officer, leading him to shoot at the animal to "ensure safety."
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement was notified and will conduct an independent investigation into the incident.
Officials did not provide any details on the dog's condition.
"Community supports St. Pete Beach bar owner after attack"
A local bar is at risk of shutting down, after it’s owner was attacked and hospitalized earlier this month.
"When you've spent eleven years with your fiancé building something that's great and people can enjoy…to know you might have to walk away from it, that is heartbreaking," said Tony Campetti, owner of Nikko's Dog Bar.