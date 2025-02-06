Range Rover crashes into apartment A/C units after colliding with van

ODESSA, Fla. — Two drivers were taken to the hospital after a Range Rover crashed into a van in Odessa on Wednesday.
The Florida Highway Patrol said around 3:56 p.m., the Range Rover was traveling west on the private drive of 13589 SR-54, approaching Gunn Highway. At the intersection, the Range Rover then failed to yield while continuing across to Long Spur and crossed into the path of a Ford van traveling south.
The two vehicles collided, and the van came to a rest on the road. The Range Rover, however, struck a rock wall and a tree, which caused it to rotate and overturn. It finally collided with apartment air conditioning units at 1470 Long Spur.
Both drivers were minorly injured and taken to local hospitals.
NEWS LITERACY WEEK
Excited, idealistic, and not jaded. Those are a few words ABC Action News reporter Michael Paluska would use to describe the USF journalism students he interviewed for News Literacy Week.