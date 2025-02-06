Watch Now
Range Rover crashes into apartment A/C units after colliding with van

ODESSA, Fla. — Two drivers were taken to the hospital after a Range Rover crashed into a van in Odessa on Wednesday.

The Florida Highway Patrol said around 3:56 p.m., the Range Rover was traveling west on the private drive of 13589 SR-54, approaching Gunn Highway. At the intersection, the Range Rover then failed to yield while continuing across to Long Spur and crossed into the path of a Ford van traveling south.

The two vehicles collided, and the van came to a rest on the road. The Range Rover, however, struck a rock wall and a tree, which caused it to rotate and overturn. It finally collided with apartment air conditioning units at 1470 Long Spur.

Both drivers were minorly injured and taken to local hospitals.


