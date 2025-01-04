Watch Now
Port Richey man killed in fiery crash after losing control of car: FHP

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A Port Richey man was killed in a fiery crash on Saturday morning after losing control of the car he was driving, authorities said.

At about 3:05 a.m., the 23-year-old victim was driving a Chevy Corvette westbound on State Road 54 in Pasco County at a “high rate of speed,” according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.

A Mercedes C300, driven by a 43-year-old Hudson man, was traveling eastbound on SR-54.

East of Starkey Boulevard, the victim lost control of the Corvette while negotiating a curve, traveled across the center median and into the path of the Mercedes, the report stated.

The Mercedes then slammed into the driver’s side of the Corvette, which became engulfed in fire.

The Corvette driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Hudson man suffered serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

