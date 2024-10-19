Pedestrian, 73, killed trying to cross State Road 54: FHP

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A New Port Richey man was killed on Saturday after he was hit trying to walk across a highway in Pasco County, authorities said.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a Kia K5 was being driven westbound on State Road 54 by a 69-year-old New Port Richey woman at about 7:16 a.m.

Just east of Pecan Drive, the 73-year-old New Port Richey man was walking across the S.R. 54.

He entered the path of the Kia and was struck by the vehicle, patrol officials said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Kia driver was not injured.