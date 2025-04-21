Pasco Sheriff identified person of interest in fatal Holiday shooting

HOLIDAY, Fla. — Pasco County deputies are searching for a suspect who fatally shot a man in Holiday.

On March 14, Miguel Angel Santiago was shot in the Roxbury Drive area of Holiday around 11:50 p.m., according to the Pasco Sheriff’s Office (PSO).

PSO

Santiago was taken to the hospital but died from injuries in the shooting.

PSO said they had identified Adrian Golden-Rodriguez, 18, as a person of interest in the homicide.

He is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

PSO urges anyone with information to contact PSO Crime Tips line at 1-800-706-2488 or report a tip online at this link.