Watch Now
NewsPasco County

Actions

Pasco Sheriff identified person of interest in fatal Holiday shooting

Adrian Golden-Rodriguez
Pasco Sheriff's Office
Adrian Golden-Rodriguez
Crime Scene
Posted

HOLIDAY, Fla. — Pasco County deputies are searching for a suspect who fatally shot a man in Holiday.

On March 14, Miguel Angel Santiago was shot in the Roxbury Drive area of Holiday around 11:50 p.m., according to the Pasco Sheriff’s Office (PSO).

Miguel Angel Santiago

Santiago was taken to the hospital but died from injuries in the shooting.

PSO said they had identified Adrian Golden-Rodriguez, 18, as a person of interest in the homicide.

He is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

PSO urges anyone with information to contact PSO Crime Tips line at 1-800-706-2488 or report a tip online at this link.


Pope Francis passes away at the age of 88.

The Death of Pope Francis

Latest Pasco County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.